Belgian telecom operator kicks off IPTV, OTT multiscreen services with Harmonic systems

Belgian telecom operator Alpha Networks has launched its Billi IPTV and OTT services, as well as hosted service offerings for international operators, based on a full complement of Harmonic video processing, server and storage systems.

Using an integrated, unified framework, Harmonic's video platforms allow Alpha Networks to deliver high-quality HD video services to multiple viewing devices, including connected TVs, PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Alpha Networks' headend relies on a combination of Harmonic's video processing systems to manage IPTV and OTT applications and deliver high-quality SD and HD, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) video with a reduced footprint.

For live IPTV encoding, ProStream 1000 with ACE high-density stream processors transcode up to 60 SD or 20 HD broadcast services per RU — while reducing Alpha Networks' energy costs with no more than 10W per channel. ProMedia Live carrier-grade transcoding and ProMedia Package adaptive streaming preparation systems transcode and package multiple H.264 video streams for adaptive bit rate delivery of live multiscreen OTT content.