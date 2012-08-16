Barrington Broadcasting, Time Warner Cable News deploy Dejero IP newsgathering

Barrington Broadcasting Group has selected the Dejero LIVE+ platform bringing live field newsgathering capabilities for the first time to some of its stations.

Over the past month, 13 of Barrington Broadcasting’s stations have deployed either one or two LIVE+ platforms.

“Dejero’s LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter and iPhone/iPad App have become important tools in Barrington’s newsgathering arsenal by enabling us to be first on the scene for breaking news across our many markets,” said Keith Bland, senior VP technical operations for Barrington Broadcasting Group.

“With tens of thousands of Americans watching news on any of Barrington’s stations each day, it is imperative that we deliver only the highest-quality video to our viewers,” he said. The choice of the Dejero LIVE+ Platform was based on its reliability, portability, short time to air and image quality, he added.

The Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 transmitter enables broadcasters to transmit high-quality live HD or SD video with low latency through multiple bonded LTE/4G/3G/Wi-Fi connections.

The new Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App integrates into a traditional or online broadcaster’s existing workflow. It is capable of bonding multiple wireless signals to provide high-quality live video from a consumer device. The LIVE+ Mobile App can transmit live video using both the front and back cameras of an iPhone or iPad during a single broadcast.

Dejero also announced that Time Warner Cable News has deployed six Dejero’s LIVE+ platforms at four of its local 23-hour cable news channels, including NY1 News in New York City and YNN (Your News Now) channels in Albany and Buffalo, NY, and Austin, TX.