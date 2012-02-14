Audio Precision provides MEMS mic testing with integrated PDM I/O

Audio Precision, the recognized standard in audio test, has announced the availability of their new PDM I/O option for its APx500 series audio analyzers.

PDM (pulse density modulation) is a one-bit, high clock rate data stream used with digital MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical System) microphones used extensively in smartphone design. The APx PDM option allows APx500 series audio analyzers to connect directly to any device with a PDM input or output, enabling comprehensive testing of audio in the fast-moving telecom industry.

In addition to all the standard audio measurements, the APx PDM Interface provides variable DC supply voltage, variable sample rate, and a PSR (power supply rejection) measurement to test the device's full operating parameters. PDM (mono or stereo) can be selected for both the analyzer inputs and outputs simultaneously, and PDM can be paired with any of the other available I/O formats: analog, AES, S/PDIF, Bluetooth, HDMI, or serial digital.

Semiconductor R&D engineers working on new digital MEMS designs can take immediate advantage of the APx PDM option, generating modulated PDM bitstreams and sending them directly to decimation stages with no further conversion or hardware. Smartphone and tablet manufacturers working on new designs can interface directly with MEMS microphones and PDM decimation stages to tune and verify performance. A special acoustic response suite of measurements makes MEMS transducer testing fast, easy, and efficient, even in non-anechoic environments.

APx analyzers are the ideal platform for complete smartphone and tablet audio development, combining PDM with an integrated Bluetooth testing solution, low noise analog for testing headphone outputs, digital serial(I2S) for direct chip-level communication, and HDMI for devices with HD video capabilities.

All AP Sales Partners are now accepting orders, and the first units will ship early in the second quarter of 2012. Please contact your local AP Sales Partner for demos or more information.

Audio Precision is the recognized standard in audio test. Since 1984, AP has offered high performance audio analyzer instruments and applications to help engineers worldwide design and manufacture all types of consumer, professional and industrial audio products. For more information, visit http://ap.com/.