ATX to showcase DigiStream EPG at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2013

ATX will highlight its DigiStream EPG live and stored content streaming platform for hospitality and bulk account environments at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2013.

The DigiStream platform provides operators with an opportunity to enhance their hospitality/commercial video offering by enabling the HD delivery of an Electronic Program Guide (EPG) and pre-generated or live local content to the overall lineup.

The EPG can be customized to any channel lineup and configured to display current programming information. Video or graphical content files, including PowerPoint files, can be uploaded remotely to the DigiStream device and set to play out at desired times/days using the built-in scheduler. It can also accommodate insertion of live baseband inputs. The DigiStream device is capable of HD/SD, MPEG-2/H.264 encoding and can output in QAM or IP for direct insertion onto the premises distribution network and display on property TVs.

See ATX at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2013 booth 1162.