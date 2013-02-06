ARRI chooses Miranda’s Telecast CopperHead

ARRI has selected and deployed Miranda Technologies’ Telecast CopperHead fiber-optic camera transceiver system as an integral component of its new Fiber Remote Option (FRO) for its ALEXA and ALEXA Plus camera models.

Fiber connectivity permits the ALEXA’s image quality to be used for live, multi-camera productions. The FRO consists of a Fiber Remote Box mounted on top of the ALEXA camera, coupled with a Telecast CopperHead 3400 system, which includes a camera-mountable transceiver, base station and CHRCP-2050 remote camera-control panel.

The CopperHead 3400 system is ARRI-certified as an essential third-party accessory that enables the ALEXA cameras to be connected and remotely controlled via SMPTE 311M fiber.

Proprietary software developed by ARRI for the CopperHead remote camera-control panel makes it possible to control RGB gain, gamma, shutter, iris and all other parameters typically associated with broadcast cameras while retaining ALEXA’s 35mm filmic look.