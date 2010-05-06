Aldea, Input Media to offer services, facilities for 2010 World Cup coverage from Cape Town

Transmission services provider Aldea Solutions and UK sports production company Input Media will partner to offer unique facilities from Cape Town for the upcoming coverage of the 2010 World Cup. Through this partnership international broadcasters will have access to the media and broadcast facilities at Granger Bay at the heart of the V&A Waterfront’s World Media and Legacy Center in Cape Town, with views of the new purpose-built Cape Town Stadium, Table Mountain and Robben Island, and will be able to broadcast their live coverage using state-of-the-art fiber optics to the Americas and Europe.

Aldea and Input Media will be offering an array of services that include playout, fixed stand-ups from a rooftop, studio with live backdrop and wireless stand-ups located at customer’s choice anywhere within the compound of the V&A Waterfront, where the companies have exclusive access.

Aldea, using its extensive fiber-optic video network with expanded capacity for the upcoming World Cup, will be providing the video transport services from Input Media’s facilities at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. For the event Aldea has also been selected by major national broadcasters in the Americas and Europe for delivery of their live coverage. Aldea has designed a high-quality, bidirectional video and data transport solution that will enable live HD and SD broadcasts from temporary studios in Johannesburg and Cape Town to its clients’ studios around the world.