Akakū: Maui Community Television inks deal with LiveU

Akakū: Maui Community Television in Maui, Hawaii, has signed a long-term agreement with LiveU to provide its live, video-over-cellular transmission technology to help power the non-profit organization’s ability to transmit live from Maui.

Akakū’s purchase of LiveU’s LU70 and LU-Smart Mobile App Solution provides Akakū viewers with live, on-air and online news, meetings and event coverage.

LiveU’s LU70 product is a bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency, up to 1080 HD video and sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience.

LiveU’s LU-Smart Mobile App Solution brings bonded transmission to mobile phones and tablets (iOS and Android devices), increasing overall bandwidth by combining Wi-Fi and cellular networks to reach optimal video quality.