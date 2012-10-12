AJA Video goes to great heights to document Space Shuttle Endeavour

Members of The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) are capturing the Earth-bound journey of the Space Shuttle Endeavour to its final home at the California Science Center (CSC) as part of a documentary being managed by Terbine Entertainment, LLC and many other vendors and volunteers. Cinematographer Haskell Wexler, ASC/SOC, served as a camera operator and used several Ki Pro Mini portable digital video recorders from AJA Video Systems to record the landing of the Endeavour Space Shuttle at LAX Airport in Los Angeles, CA.

The footage, along with footage captured of the shuttle’s journey through the streets of Los Angeles on October 12-13, will be incorporated into “Endeavour’s Final Journey,” a documentary project spearheaded by producer David Knight, to accompany the forthcoming Endeavour exhibit at the California Science Center (CSC).

AJA Ki Pro Minis were mounted onto three Panavision Genesis Cameras using Noga Arms. Wexler served as one of the camera operators, and was positioned near the flight line in preparation for the arrival of the Endeavour Shuttle riding atop a Boeing 747. Apple ProRes 422 footage of the landing was recorded to the Ki Pro Minis and sent to post-production company Deluxe, which is donating its services to compile, edit and archive all of the material captured for use in the documentary.

On October 12, 2012, Endeavour was removed from its hangar at LAX and onto a 79ft transporter with 92 independently operated wheels in preparation for its final trip home. Volunteer camera operators from SOC will again employ AJA Ki Pro Minis to document the Shuttle as it hits the streets of LA and travels to its ultimate destination — the CSC, where it will remain permanently on exhibit.