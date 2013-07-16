Agilent Technologies introduces wireless test set

Agilent Technologies recently introduced its new E6607C EXT wireless communications test set, featuring an integrated multiport adapter for cost-effective, high-volume wireless device manufacturing test. Optimized for testing multiple devices simultaneously, the test set’s integrated multiport adapter enables up to 3x gain in effective test throughput (vs. the previous model) for less than 1.3x the price.

Smartphone and tablet volumes continue to grow, and test plans continue to expand to accommodate multiple radios, formats and frequency bands in today’s complex wireless devices. The test set addresses these challenges by increasing test throughput while keeping the overall cost of test equipment affordable and reducing the space and power used on the manufacturing line.

The integrated tester includes a vector signal analyzer, vector signal generator, high-speed sequence analyzer, eight bi-directional I/O ports for multi-format cellular testing, and four output ports for GNSS testing.

The new test set can be configured with a variety of X-Series measurement applications for cellular communications, wireless connectivity and digital audio/video, with support for standards such as LTE FDD, LTE TDD, TD-SCDMA and 2G/3G. Individual X-Series measurement applications can be included with the original instrument purchase or added later.