Triveni's 2024 Outlook: Look for Broadcasters to Operationalize NextGen TV

We asked broadcast equipment suppliers their predictions for the broadcast industry in 2024. Ralph Bachofen with Triveni Digital weighs in...

In 2024, we envision that broadcasters will start to operationalize NextGen TV, progressing from the trial phase of ATSC 3.0 delivery and exploring its monetization opportunities. For example, with NextGen TV, operators can lease out excess broadcast spectrum for data services.

This year, we also predict that broadcasters will leverage ATSC 3.0 to drive new revenue through targeted advertising, connected cars and autonomous vehicles, gaming, advanced emergency alerts, IoT, and datacasting.

However, to successfully support new business models such as datacasting services and targeted advertising, it will be critical for broadcasters to have redundancy mechanisms in place — such as an automatic switch-over system or a dual broadcast chain.

The backup broadcast chain should include all of the components necessary to deliver ATSC 3.0, including encoders, monitoring systems, broadcast gateways, transmission paths, and more.

As momentum for ATSC 3.0 continues to grow, we anticipate that broadcasters — particularly in public state-wide networks — will look for ways to efficiently repeat or translate their existing ATSC 3.0 signal to other areas.