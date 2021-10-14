ZOO Digital Group Opens Mastering Services Division

Melissa McAllister, formerly with Fox Filmed Entertainment, joined ZOO Digital Group as director of TV mastering and servicing and will lead the division.

LOS ANGELES—ZOO Digital Group is launching a mastering services division to support content creators with next-day air service on major streaming services and platforms, the company said today.

The division, which will provide mastering of UHD and HD content, will be led out of ZOO’s Los Angeles facility. It will leverage the latest hardware and software for mastering, QC and packaging, the company said.

Melissa McAllister, formerly with Fox Filmed Entertainment, joined ZOO Digital Group as director of TV mastering and servicing and will lead the division. McAllister has specialized in managing projects to deliver the highest level of quality while adhering to tight turnaround times.

“The biggest factors in delivering mastering services in the entertainment industry are exactly the traits that ZOO has made its name for. By always looking ahead at how best to tackle industry challenges, this has enabled us to hit the ground running with the new service line,” she said.

McAllister is leading an experienced team of mastering project managers, encoders, editors and QC technicians, the company said.

“The launch of a dedicated mastering service is the natural progression in our end-to-end client offering and positions ZOO to benefit from a potentially significant future revenue stream,” said Zoo Digital CEO Stuart Green. “The biggest names in entertainment are dealing with more languages, more platforms and more audiences, so having a vendor that can offer both multi-language localization and media services means greater efficiency, fewer delays, and simplifies the challenge of taking a project from post-production to platform.”