Zinwell Certified to Produce NextGen TV Products

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Another high-volume electronics manufacturer has been certified to produce NextGen TV upgrade accessory receivers, with the Pearl TV announcement that Zinwell has completed the industry’s self-certification test suite and will soon enter the U.S. market with affordable set-top products.

The launch of the new products help more viewers transition to NextGen TV service.

“The addition of Zinwell to the stable of manufacturers producing certified receivers is terrific news, bringing to six the total number of companies now producing NextGen TV receivers for the home,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, a business organization promoting the interests of more than 820 network-affiliated U.S. television stations. “We’re excited that Zinwell’s first receiver will be in the market for the holiday season, the second such upgrade accessory receiver available for consumers. Thousands of television sets with NextGen TV electronics inside are now being sold each day and we anticipate a robust market for affordable upgrade accessory receivers for existing displays in viewers’ homes. The TV industry is eager to promote the advantages of NextGen TV – including enhanced audio and video – and the addition of another NextGen TV certified manufacturer will expand options for consumers.”

By the end of 2023, Pearl TV expects U.S. consumers to have purchased more than 10 million certified NextGen TV television sets and anticipates strong interest in upgrade accessory receivers that could bring the advantages of NextGen TV broadcasts to any television with an HDMI connection.

The NextGen TV certification program was developed in concert with broadcasters to ensure that viewers are receiving and displaying the full capabilities of NextGen TV service from local stations. NextGen TV certification services and tools are provided by Resillion (formerly Eurofins Digital Testing) on behalf of the Consumer Technology Association and the National Association of Broadcasters, which joined forces in 2019 to launch the innovative logo program.

"We greatly appreciate the efforts made by Pearl TV, the Consumer Technology Association, the National Association of Broadcasters, and Resillion in promoting the NextGen TV standard nationwide." said Paul Wu, vice president of sales and marketing of Zinwell Corporation.

"I am proud of our team and our close collaboration with Pearl TV in obtaining NextGen TV certification. We have a robust internal research and development team dedicated to the development of ATSC 3.0 products. We offer a diverse range of ATSC 3.0 products catering to different market segments, including entry-level and high-end versions. Our products will be available in the market in the fourth quarter of this year. In addition to ATSC 3.0 set-top boxes, our ZAT series also features remote education functionality and emergency alert systems, making it more powerful than the most advanced ATSC 3.0 set-top boxes. Its versatile applications extend from home use to schools, institutions, and public service environments. In addition to its product development capabilities, Zinwell provides excellent quality and cost-effective solutions through its advanced and highly automated manufacturing facilities located in multiple locations. Established in 1981, Zinwell is committed to the research and manufacturing of consumer electronic products and has always been a trusted long-term OEM/ODM partner, dedicated to growing together with customers in the new era of ATSC 3.0,” Wu said.