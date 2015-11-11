Zhongshan Broadcasting Deploys BarnOne

ZHONGSHAN CITY, CHINA—Barnfind Technologies has announced that its BarnOne system has been tapped by Zhongshan Broadcasting & Television to serve as the signal transport system for its new mobile, four-channel Ultra-HD/EFP studio. Barnfind’s BTF1-02 frame is also serving as the studio’s main/redundant routing matrix and is integrated with Blackmagic’s ATEM 4K production switcher.

BarnOne

Designed to fit in a 9RU flight case, the 1RU BarnOne BTF1-02 frame comes with 16xHDBNC and 16xSFP ports, including the 32x32 matrix, to comprise the core routing matrix that can operate up to 16 channels of optical signals and 20 channels of HD-SDI signals. This provides signal communication and transport between cameras, switchers and the record-and-control system. The system also incorporates intercom, tally, signal monitoring and control signals into the workflow, as well as serving as a looping system for 8x channel UHD live/recording.

Headquartered in Sandefiord, Norway, Barnfind Technologies is a manufacture of multi-function, low-power consumption signal transportation platforms.