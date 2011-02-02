Zhone CTO to Address NAB Show Telecom Gathering

Eric Presworsky

LAS VEGAS—Zhone Technologies, Inc. Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Eric Presworsky, will address the new Telecom Access Network conference on April 11 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. His presentation will focus on future telecom access technologies, services, and applications in development.



Presworsky's address will concentrate on how telecom providers can build networks today that accommodate both current customer demands and future re-engineering needs in light of emerging technologies.



Presworsky will also focus on ways in which 10GPON, 1G to the home and Active Ethernet access architectures will impact triple-play service delivery capabilities, particularly video service delivery, to both urban and rural consumers. He will further examine the new technologies promising to offer bandwidths of up to 40G or 100G in the access optical distribution networks.



"Higher quality video content requires higher performance access networks. This virtuous cycle is redefining what's possible for content creators and what network operators will need to deliver," said NAB Executive Vice President, Conventions and Business Operations, Chris Brown. "We expect Eric to bring the future of video and networks into sharp focus for both the broadcasting and telecommunications industries."



Zhone Technologies, Inc. is a global provider of IP multi-service access solutions, serving more than 750 network operators worldwide. As Zhone's CTO, Presworsky is responsible for the development of Zhone's Single Line Multi-Service (SLMS) architecture as well as next-generation Zhone product offerings. Prior to joining Zhone, Presworsky served as assistant vice president of Carrier Systems Development for Lucent Technologies Internetworking Systems Division.



The NAB Show Telecom Access Networks conference, taking place April 11-12, will bring together a unique mix of content service providers and distributors to explore the business issues surrounding new copper and fiber access technologies, including requirements for upgrading networks and how to better align video advancements and improve returns on investments for network operators. The conference will also explore the interdependency of telecom carriers and content distributors in advancing consumers' access to content.



