ZGS Communications Adds NVerzion Automation

ORLANDO, FLA.—A new multichannel broadcast automation system from NVerzion is streamlining the workflow of two ZGS Communications-owned Telemundo affiliates in Florida, the automation company announced today.

The automation system for each station, WTMO-CD in Orlando and WRMD-CD in Tampa, was designed to be functionally identical, the company said. Management of ZGS Communications emphasized its desire for operational uniformity across multiple channels before installation of the new system. The NVerzion automation system controls a 360 Maxx video server and Sigma Technology Systems 64x64 HD routing switcher.

The new automation system, which is tightly integrated with the existing Marketron traffic system, is used for commercial insertion. The interface of the new automation system and traffic system provides increased stability and reliability, the company said. The system receives cue tones from the network to trigger the start of each break and interfaces with the Evertz Namedropper for station IDs. NVerzion also customized its router control software to support manual operation, which is used by the stations for local broadcast news and entertainment.

According to Gary Faller, regional broadcast IT engineer for the ZGS stations in Florida, the NVerzion installation also provides for multiple trigger outputs and relies on the company’s NControl automation playlist manager.

More information is available on the NVerzion website.