ZDF selects Divitel to build playout facility

German public broadcaster ZDF has selected Dutch systems integrator Divitel to build its new multichannel transmission and playout center.

The new facility will enable ZDF to simultaneously stream a significant number of SD and HD channels to all available platforms, including DVB-T as well as to satellite, cable and IPTV platforms. The transmission and playout center will replace the current system and will enable ZDF to meet future demands. The facility can be expanded to handle more digital channels, both SD and HD.

