YouTube TV Set to Stream to 10 More Markets

SAN BRUNO, CALIF.—After making its debut in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Bay Area, Chicago and Philadelphia back in April, YouTube TV is ready to expand to 10 more markets in the coming weeks. According to a blog post from YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, the MVPD service can expect to launch in Dallas-Fort Worth; Washington D.C.; Houston; Atlanta; Phoenix; Detroit; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Miami-Fort Lauderdale; Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla.; and Charlotte, N.C.

