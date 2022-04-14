YouTube Renews Major League Baseball Partnership For 2022 Season

NEW YORK—YouTube and Major League Baseball (MLB) have renewed their longstanding partnership for the MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube for the 2022 season.

During the 2022 season 15 games will be streamed live, for free, to fans around the world in 182 countries.

This season’s MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube premieres on May 5 at 3:10 pm ET, with the Washington Nationals facing off against the Colorado Rockies.

The new agreement marks the fourth season of this live streaming deal between YouTube and MLB, and continues the decade-long relationship between the two companies.

Since the start of the live games partnership in 2019, MLB content on YouTube has generated 5.4 billion views and 425 million watch hours, with half of the audience under 35-years-old, YouTube reported.

“YouTube became Major League Baseball’s official partner to stream live games four years ago and it’s been incredible to continue to grow the game in compelling and innovative ways on our platform,” said Jon Cruz, head of sports partnerships, YouTube. “One of the biggest commonalities within our partnership is maintaining a ‘fan-first’ perspective, so we’re proud to continue to keep our games free and accessible to fans in over 182 countries around the word while delivering the best of baseball in ways only YouTube can do.”

MLB Network's production team will once again produce all 15 broadcasts this season, with play-by-play broadcaster Scott Braun and former MLB All-Star Yonder Alonso calling the games. Additionally, the MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube Pregame Show will be hosted by MLB Network host and reporter Siera Santos and begins 30 minutes before each game’s scheduled start time and air live on YouTube.

Several only-on-YouTube features will also be part of the broadcast productions this season, including the return of the live chat featuring game commentary from MLB superfan YouTube creators.

In-game polls that keep fans engaged and connected with the announcers throughout the game will also return.

Fans watching on YouTube TV with a membership will also have the ability to re-watch key plays tied to the exact moment they are watching, and check out real-time stats from the game.

“We value our continued partnership with YouTube and the opportunity to build on the experience the MLB Game of the Week on YouTube brings to fans,” said Dominick Balsamo, senior vice president, global media and business development at MLB. “YouTube’s creative approach to fan engagement lets viewers feel like they are a part of the broadcast, and we look forward to another season of bringing fans closer to the game through their unique presentation.”

Last year, YouTube TV launched MLB.TV as an add-on option, so members can stream all out-of-market Major League Baseball games on YouTube TV.

The first half of the MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube schedule will be: