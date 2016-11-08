YouTube Adds Support for HDR Videos

SAN BRUNO, CALIF.—YouTube has jumped on the HDR bandwagon, as the company announced on its blog that it has added support for HDR videos. HDR will provide higher contrast and support for wide color gamut.

Currently, only consumers with HDR supported devices like HDR TVs with Chromecast Ultra are able to watch YouTube HDR videos, though YouTube expects that 2016 Samsung SUHD and UHD TVs will soon be able to support HDR videos. Devices that do not offer HDR support will still play the videos in standard dynamic range.

YouTube looks to take full advantage of its new HDR capabilities by outfitting its Los Angeles and New York offices with gear to produce HDR content, as well as allowing users to upload their own HDR videos. YouTube says that is has worked with content creators MysteryGuitarMan, Jacob + Katie Schwarz, and Abandon Visuals to create and upload HDR videos.

For information on how to upload HDR videos to YouTube, click here.