YCD Selects Matrox M9140 Graphics Cards for Video Wall



Matrox Graphics has announced that YCD Multimedia has selected Matrox M9140 multi-display graphics cards to drive a new 12-monitor video wall at the South Carolina headquarters of sales and marketing firm Red Ventures. YCD combined three M9140 quad-monitor boards within their MuVi Wall video wall system to drive the 12 monitors—all from a single computer—to run 4K, ultra-high-definition video content.



Red Ventures wanted to install an engaging multi-monitor platform in their new corporate lobby to reflect its forward-thinking philosophy. The video wall solution uses three Matrox M9140 low-profile PCI Express (PCIe) x16 quad-monitor graphics cards to output a 3x4 setup, while the user-friendly YCD|Player digital playback device allows system operators to intuitively customize multimedia content into playlists and layouts. The end result is a high-impact video wall that updates both customers and employees of the latest company developments from a centralized digital signage system.



“The video wall is the jaw-dropper in our new 90,000 square-foot space,” said Kylie Craig, Director of Corporate Communications, Red Ventures. “With 12 screens, rotating images, videos, and messages 24/7, every guest who walks through our door is blown away.”



For more information: www.matrox.com



-- Digital Signage