Xytech MediaPulse Off to the Races With IMS Productions

INDIANAPOLIS—IMS Productions covers a wide range of productions with its fleet of 15 trucks, including the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, IndyCar races and more. In an effort to boost their operational control, IMS Productions has announced is going all in with Xytech’s MediaPulse facility management software.

IMS Productions has actually been using the MediaPulse system for two years to schedule engineers and drivers for productions nationwide. The company has chosen to expand its MediaPulse use to further manage its mobile television facility.

Using MediaPulse’s Division Module, IMS Productions can securely manage information access. With the new module, IMS can determine what specific groups can access.