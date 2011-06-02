XOS Digital offers new HD replay system for in-stadium event production

XOS Digital, a provider of digital technologies and services for sports teams nationwide, has introduced its new Hurricane HD Replay system, a multichannel, multispeed system that records up to eight raw camera feeds continuously.

The new system allows production editors to select video highlights for recall and broadcast them instantly in slow motion on stadium and arena video boards. It uses the same video technology as the company’s field-proven XOS Replay system

The Hurricane was developed specifically for control rooms and mobile production trucks in the sports broadcast market. A user-friendly interface accommodates both novice and experienced production replay technicians, and the system includes a custom controller that allows operators to control all functions from one device.

In addition, Hurricane HD Replay is expandable up to eight channels and provides flexible input and output configurations, multicodec record capability, real-time record file access to nonlinear editors and prebuilt graphics effects and wipes.

Like the company’s XOS HD Replay system, the new Hurricane uses AJA Video’s KONA LHi capture and playback cards and HDP2 Mini-Converters to enable the system’s capabilities.