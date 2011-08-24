XenData Announces Collaboration with Harmonic



CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND, and SAN JOSE, CALIF.: XenData will be unveiling a new interface at IBC 2011 that integrates the range of XenData archive server solutions with Harmonic’s Media Application Server and ProXplore. XenData and Harmonic have been working closely on development of the new interface which extends the capabilities of Media Application Server to include management of archiving to and restoring from robotic LTO tape libraries that scale to multiple petabytes.



The new interface is applicable to Harmonic Media Application Server version 3.4 and the full range of XenData’s archive server solutions, including X64 Edition software, XenData6 Server software and the XenData range of SX-Archive Servers. The archive and restore queue is managed by Harmonic MAS but executed by the XenData archive system which initiates FTP transfers between the LTO archive and Harmonic’s MediaGrid, Spectrum or MediaDeck Servers. Video assets are archived and written to LTO cartridges by the XenData system, then archive location information is passed back to MAS which updates the metadata for that asset.



Media Application Server already provides search capabilities for the entire enterprise using standard browsers for easy deployment and administration. The new XenData interface will extend the search capabilities of MAS to a hugely scalable LTO archive. Even individuals in departments not normally supported by media systems, such as legal and marketing, are now able to search, view and mark archived content for subsequent workflow steps.



