WZDC Telemundo in Washington, D.C., launches local HD news

WZDC Telemundo in Washington, D.C., has launched HD programming, including local news, for Xfinity TV customers in the area.

Telemundo Washington is one of the first Spanish-language TV stations in the nation's capital to deliver local news in HD and will continue to roll out to Xfinity TV customers in the market through 2011.

The station recently expanded its news studio with a state-of-the-art facility and will debut the new set and look as part of the HD launch this month. According to Telemundo Washington news director Julio Aliaga, the broadcaster is committed to providing its audience with the best and latest technology to enhance their viewing experience.

Some of the diverse Telemundo HD programming Xfinity TV customers in Washington, D.C., can now watch includes “Telenotícias Washington,” sports, including the 2011 Mexican Soccer League, and the “Al Rojo Vivo” news magazine.

WZDC Telemundo Washington is owned by ZGS Communications, a Hispanic-owned media company headquartered in Arlington, VA. The company owns or operates 13 Spanish-language TV stations and is among the largest groups of independent stations affiliated with the Telemundo network.