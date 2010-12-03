Wyoming PBS station upgrades truck with four HD cameras

Wyoming PBS station KCWC-DT has purchased four Hitachi SK-HD1000 multiformat HDTV cameras as part of the planned upgrade of its 32ft digital production truck, which is equipped with a 2.4m Ku-band satellite uplink dish. The SK-HD1000s replace four Hitachi SK-900 EFP SDTV cameras.

The truck travels across the state, producing multicamera remote video productions such as sessions of the Wyoming Legislature in Cheyenne, political debates and sporting events. The station is located on the campus of Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

The station has moved its older, existing SK-900 cameras to its main studio where they are used for studio productions, including PBS pledge drives and a monthly public affairs show called “Wyoming Perspectives,” said Kyle Nicholoff, production services manager for KCWC-DT.

Because the HD upgrade of the satellite truck is being implemented in two phases over the next 18 months, the Hitachi SK-HD1000 cameras are being initially used in SD mode with a Ross Video Synergy two-M/E SD switcher. KCWC-DT chose to outfit the four SK-HD1000s with Angenieux HD ENG lenses, including two 19 x 7.3 AIF HD telephoto lenses, a 14 x 4.5 AIF super-wide-angle HD lens and a 26 x 7.8 AIF telephoto lens.

The SK-HD1000 has three high dynamic range, 2/3in, progressive-scan, 2.2-million pixel CCDs. These sensors allow the camera to produce an image with 1100 TVL resolution and deliver a quiet signal-to-noise ratio of 60db as well as F11@2000lux sensitivity. The camera system is configured with Hitachi’s digital HD triax transmission system.

Central Wyoming College offers a TV broadcasting curriculum that gives students the opportunity to gain experience in KCWC-DT’s studio facilities. Adjacent to the studio, the control room houses a Grass Valley Kayak two-M/E HD switcher, Soundcraft Spirit 16-channel audio board and Avid Deko 2000 live graphics system. After training on the equipment, students serve as cameras operators on the station’s local productions.