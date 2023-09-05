WRC Promoter Expands Live Sports Streaming Service with Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced that WRC Promoter GmbH has deployed Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS for playout and streaming of live sports events.

WRC Promoter is the company responsible for TV production and commercial aspects of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), FIA European Rally Championship (ERC) and FIA World Rallycross Championship (World RX).

"The WRC fan base is growing, and our goal is to maximize our viewership," said Philipp Maenner, WRC Promoter's senior director of media rights. "Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS streamlines the playout and delivery of live events and linear channels, helping us expand our video streaming service. With Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS, we can deliver video to new affiliates on the fly, broadening our global footprint."

Using VOS360 Media SaaS, WRC Promoter successfully launched Rally.TV, a new linear channel, and consolidated multiple apps (WRC, ERC, World RX) into a single platform. VOS360 SaaS is deployed in a geo-redundant configuration, assuring the highest service availability. Real-time scaling and geo-redundancy features on VOS360 SaaS enable WRC Promoter to stream sports events reliably and at scale, with pristine video quality, Harmonic reported.

"Our VOS360 Media SaaS powers streaming for many of the world's top sports events, and we're excited to help WRC Promoter achieve unparalleled scalability, reliability and quality," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, video products and solutions at Harmonic. "With VOS360 SaaS, WRC Promoter can tap into the efficiencies of the cloud and utilize the same playout feed for delivery to consumers and affiliates, bringing exceptional-quality live sports streaming to more than 250 million motorsport fans."