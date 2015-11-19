WRAL News App Now on Apple Watch

RALEIGH, N.C.—Capital Broadcasting Company has announced that it has upgraded its WRAL News app to deliver content to the Apple Watch. Users of the app can now get breaking news, headlines, the DUALDoppler 5000 radar, and seven-day and hourly weather forecast on the smartwatch.

The ability to use the WRAL News app on the Apple Watch is available through an update that is free for all iOS users. The app will only work on Apple watchOS 2.

CBC also announced that WRAL News is also accessible on Apple News for iOS 9 users. Users can add WRAL News into the aggregating news app feed and favorites.

WRAL News and other WRAL apps can be found through the app store and on the WRAL.com mobile download page.