WPBT-TV Expands Use of Pixel Power Graphics



BURBANK, CALIF.: South Florida’s WPBT-TV has expanded its use of Pixel Power graphics systems in its TV production and master control infrastructure. Pixel Power Clarity systems deliver graphics for long-running, nationally distributed shows including “Star Gazer,” produced by WPBT, and “Nightly Business Report” for which WPBT supplies production facilities to NBR Worldwide.



Pixel Power LogoVision in WPBT master control is enabling the station to automate its branding and plays a key role during the station’s pledge drives. Pixel Power LogoVision is used for master control branding and snipes. The station also takes advantage of the system’s data integration to deliver specialty graphics to air. By giving the system access to spreadsheets and databases on the station’s network, continuously updated branding graphics and promos can be created using templates that require no operator intervention.



