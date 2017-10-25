WPBT Goes With Rohde & Schwarz for Repack Assistance
COLUMBIA, MD.—As WPBT South Florida PBS prepares for its FCC repack transition, the station has chosen to go with Rohde & Schwarz to help provide a turnkey solution.
WPTB, which is part of Phase 2 of the repack, will need to replace its auxiliary transmitter with an interim transmitter that can serve at least 85 percent of the current coverage area. As a result, it is replacing its Harris Broadcast IOT transmitter with an R&S liquid-cooled THU9evo.
Additional upgrades that are being made to the station include a new antenna with vertical polarization to help deliver its signal to mobile devices when ATSC 3.0 is adopted.
WPBT is facing a transition deadline of April 12, 2019.
For more information on the repack, visit TV Technology's repack silo.
