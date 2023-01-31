Worldwide Stages Opens New Production Facility and Campus in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Worldwide Stages LLC (WWS) has opened a massive new entertainment and production complex just south of Nashville in nearby Spring Hill that is being billed as a luxurious “safe-haven for A-list entertainers.”

The facilities includes tour rehearsal facilities for musical stars and production facilities for content creators to produce live-streaming events, music videos, commercials, episodic television series, and feature films.

"We wanted to create not just a functional production environment but also a safe-haven for A-list entertainers,” explained Kelly Frey, CEO and President of WWS. “We even designed a Speakeasy around a vintage 1920's era solid wood bar that our guests can use for meetings, events, or relaxation onsite. Forget about the warehouses and industrial soundstages of the past. WWS is much more like a five-star hotel venue that happens to have the soundstages and ancillary production space A-list performers and international production companies need to produce their entertainment content securely and in comfort."

WWS acquired the former world headquarters of Saturn and invested millions of dollars into a complete renovation. The result is a unique entertainment production complex with production services and amenities customized to provide a high-end experience for each client, the company said.

The luxury entertainment campus provides:

Thousands of square feet of luxurious production facilities, green rooms, and professionally decorated artist suites.

A variety of stages ranging in scale for music tour rehearsals, TV, and film production - designed to provide an exceptional experience.

Beautifully decorated gathering spaces that exude luxury and exclusivity; including opulent atriums designed to impress and inspire. Perfect for entertainment professionals and industry events.

Private 70-seat theater with state-of-the-art audio equipment that is ideal for screening dailies or creating intimate performances.

Acres of private parking for personnel and production equipment with easy access to major Interstate highways.

Onsite medic and security personnel supported by state-of-the-art technology (including campus-wide facial recognition cameras and software-driven access).

"The opening of WWS signals Tennessee's trending growth and competitiveness in the entertainment sector on both a local and national level," said Bob Raines, executive director for the Tennessee Entertainment Commission. "WWS will not only leverage Tennessee's internationally renowned music industry, but also service the influx of television and motion picture professionals interested in producing the next generation of entertainment content."

Looking forward, WWS said it is already planning to expand the operation by adding additional soundstages onsite in Spring Hill in response to industry demand while investigating expansion to other entertainment-centric cities in need of the luxury-branded facilities.