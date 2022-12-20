World Cup: TV Ad Reach Spikes 29% on Linear TV in the U.S.

BELLEVUE, Wash.—The TV measurement company iSpot.tv is reporting preliminary data for the 22nd World Cup in Qatar that shows the live coverage of 64 matches plus replays across Fox, FS1, Fox Deportes, Telemundo and Universo, collectively delivered more than 14,700 ads and close to 6,200 minutes of commercial time to audiences in the U.S.

Not including streaming on Tubi, Peacock or other digital outlets where game action was viewed, the 2022 World Cup on linear cable and broadcast channels combined to deliver just over 9.5 billion verified household TV ad impressions, representing a 28.9% increase vs. the 2018 World Cup coverage from Russia. iSport.tv reported.

Key drivers for the growth was the participation of the U.S. team, which missed the 2018 World Cup and the strength of Spanish-language audiences , which delivered more than half of the total TV ad impressions.

TV ad impressions for World Cup coverage on NBCU’s Spanish-language networks more than doubled compared to four years ago, with 5.57 billion verified household linear TV ad impressions.

Telemundo delivered over 57% of the World Cup’s household TV ad impressions from Nov. 20-Dec. 18. Fox accounted for 27.8%, FS1 had 10.7%, Fox Deportes was 2.7% and Universo had 1.6%, iSpot.tv said.

In addition, the World Cup games on NBCUniversal-owned networks delivered over 17% of all Spanish-language household TV ad impressions from Nov. 20-Dec. 18.

FS1, which ran World Cup games and replays generated 1.05 billion household ad impressions for games and an additional 690 million ad impressions for FIFA World Cup 2022 Today.

Over 120 industries and 367 advertisers appeared during 2022 World Cup TV coverage. The top industries were wireless services, automakers and mobile devices, with brands such as Coca-Cola, Verizon, and Google Pixel gaining the most TV ad exposure, iSpot.tv reported.