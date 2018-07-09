World Cup Live Streaming Surpasses Previous High Mark

MOSCOW--With about a week to go till the World Cup final, it’s clear who the big is: live video streaming.

Akamai Technologies, which is providing live video streaming or more than 50 rights holders in 100 countries, reports the tournament is already the biggest sporting event it has ever delivered when it comes to online traffic.

Within the first 10 days of the tournament, total traffic surpassed all 64 games of the 2014 Brazil World Cup, and by the end of the second round, Akamai had delivered more than twice the traffic it did in 2014 and 15x compared to its 2010 total, the company said.

The July 3 Columbia-England second-round match was responsible for the highest traffic peak during the tournament so far with 18.59Tb/s. That is the all-time high mark for any sports competition Akamai has ever been involved in. By way of comparison, the peak for the 2014 World Cup was the Netherlands-Argentina semi-final with 6.9Tb/s, a record for the company at the time.

According to the company, the 15.8Tb/s video traffic spike for the June 15 Portugal-Spain match was the highest for the group stage.

More information is available on the Akamai website.