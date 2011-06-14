Wohler's Carl Dempsey to present session at BroadcastAsia2011

Wohler Technologies’ president and CEO, Carl Dempsey, will present "Strategies for Loudness Monitoring and Control in Today's Broadcasting Operations" at the BroadcastAsia2011 International Conference in Singapore. Dempsey's session is scheduled for Friday, June 24.

"Loudness control has become so important for broadcast operations that it is getting the attention of regulators in many countries. The new Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation or CALM Act in the U.S. is one example," said Dempsey. In his presentation, Dempsey will explore the complexities of controlling audio volume, including the potential causes and implications of loudness.