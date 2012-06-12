Wohler unveils new Asia Pacific director as it ramps up its presence in the region

Wohler Technologies has named Jhonny Maroun as the company's new director of Wohler Asia Pacific.

Maroun previously served as Wohler's regional sales manager in Asia and has proven instrumental in helping Wohler expand its operations and customer base throughout the region.

Wohler APAC has also opened a new office in Hong Kong, as well as a regional service and support center.

"As our business has grown and with the recent additions to our product line, we saw an opportunity to make significant changes in how we operate and support our valued resellers and customers throughout APAC," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "Jhonny is the ideal person to lead this effort, with his proven commitment to meeting our customers' technical requirements and his deep knowledge of the APAC market and the Wohler product family."

Before joining Wohler, Maroun served as sales manager and business development engineer for IRT Electronics in Australia, where he oversaw all international sales and business development functions, including new product development and roll-outs, key account management, customer relationship development, contract negotiations, and order fulfillment. He also served as a field sales engineer in the Sydney office of Richardson Electronics.