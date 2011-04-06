Wohler Technologies to showcase enhancements to AMP2-16V monitor

At the 2011 NAB Show, Wohler Technologies will feature new enhancements to its flagship AMP2-16V Series modular AV processing monitor, including support for SMPTE 2020 and Dolby monitoring, phase-relationship monitoring and expanded loudness monitoring.

With the latest enhancements, the AMP2-E16V can now provide monitoring of SMPTE 2020 and Dolby audio signals. The system's expanded metering and data screens provide even greater visibility and wider metering views, including thorough SMPTE 2020 and Dolby metadata and status data screens whose content and format is selectable by the user to visually highlight the most important items.

In addition, the AMP2-E16V now gives operators their choice of five main screen arrangements, including the ability to toggle quickly between video and metering or video and data screens.

