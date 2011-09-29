Wohler Signs Partners With SoundField



SAN FRANCISCO: Wohler Technologies announced that it will serve as a reseller and distributor for SoundField, the U.K.-based microphones and audio upmix company. Wohler will offer SoundField’s full product line--including the acclaimed DSF-2 broadcast microphone system and the UPM-1 stereo-to-5.1 converter--in all North, Central, and South American countries with the exception of Colombia.



The DSF-2 broadcast microphone system simultaneously provides both the surround and stereo soundscape at large-scale outside broadcast events such as football stadiums and concert halls. The multichannel audio generated from a single-point source is completely phase-coherent, so the broadcaster can collapse the surround to stereo or mono for TV and radio feeds without loss of information, frequency imbalance, or any of the other phase problems associated with spaced microphones or multiple-capsule dummy head arrangements.



SoundField’s UPM-1 19-inch rack hardware processor with an all-digital signal path offers a simple upmix solution for creating natural-sounding 5.1 surround from a stereo signal. The UPM-1 uses a unique algorithm to perform detailed real-time analysis of the stereo source material, identifying, and separating the ambience from the direct sound.



