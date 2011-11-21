Wohler announces new software interface for MADI-8 audio monitor

Wohler has announced a new software interface for its MADI-8 in-rack audio monitor — allowing for control and quick reconfiguration of channel presets from any PC.

With the new software, operators now have the ability to name any or all of the 64 available channels and then assign them up to eight available presets. Configurations can be saved as files on the set-up application, so operators can instantly recall channel names and presets from previous events and assign them to other MADI-8 units.

Giving users the option of creating presets via a PC and keyboard rather than on the MADI-8 unit itself, the firmware upgrade and software application download significantly reduces the time required to configure a MADI-8. For installations with numerous MADI-8 units, using a simple device server adaptor for each of the serial ports can enable all of the MADI-8 units to be controlled via an Ethernet network.

This capability allows users to switch MADI-8 units between sport- or event-specific presets over the network, taking very little time to shift channel names and presets from one broadcast to the next. The new software application and firmware upgrade are free to existing MADI-8 users.