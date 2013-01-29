WOCK-TV Introduces 24-Hour WeatherNation to Chicago

CHICAGO – WOCK-TV in Chicago has picked up WeatherNation TV for its digital subchannel, 13.4, and Comcast cable channel 392 in greater Chicago. With the launch of WeatherNation in Chicago, Boston and Seattle this month, WeatherNation has added an additional 7.5 million TV households.



WeatherNation TV network delivers coverage of current regional weather events from meteorologists using the Baron Services VIPIR system and HD Fusion from Weather Central for forecasting and illustrating current conditions with 3D graphical mapping. A severe weather tracking system also gives consumers a detailed visual assessment, from the satellite view down to street-level detail.



WeatherNation TV is also available as an iPhone app, available free from the Apple App Store. WeatherNation is based in Denver. WOCK-TV is owned by KM Communications.