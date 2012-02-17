WMHT-TV adds five Ikegami cameras to new HD studios

WMHT-TV, the public broadcaster in Troy, NY, recently upgraded its production and broadcast facilities with new digital HD equipment, including five Ikegami HDK-77EC digital multiformat HD CMOS camera systems.

Operating from two new state-of-the-art video production studios and a single control room in Rensselaer Technology Park, the station produces a variety of HD programming, including a weekly statewide public affairs show and several other studio productions, including a new health series, a financial planning show with a live studio audience and periodic fundraising telecasts. Client work varies from week to week, and includes both live and taped broadcasts. In total, the station does between 20 and 40 hours per month of studio programming.

WMHT-TV selected the cameras after a shootout that included at least five different camera models and manufacturers, said station CTO Anthony Tassarotti. The picture quality and reliability of the Ikegami's HDK-77EC cameras were key factors in their selection, he added.

Ikegami's HDK-77EC is a docking-style portable multi-format HD camera with three 2.5 megapixel CMOS imaging sensors that support interlace and progressive performance and offer reduced power consumption and lower operating temperature.

The camera can be used with the company's CCU-890M camera control unit for built-in fiber and optional triax connectivity. WMHT chose to use a triax connection for its five HDK-77EC cameras.

"Triax works just fine for our needs, and it's nice to have the ability to upgrade to fiber optics, should we want to do that in the future," said Tassarotti. "All we'll need to do is just change the backs on the cameras and run the fiber."

Four of WMHT's Ikegami HDK-77EC HD cameras are configured for studio use with 9in Ikegami color LCD viewfinders, compact HD studio lenses and studio pedestals. The fifth HDK-77EC is on a jib with a wide-angle lens for overhead shots.

WMHT serves viewers in eastern New York and western New England. The station will celebrate its 50th anniversary in March.