Witbe’s 2024 Predictions: More Streaming Ads, AI Innovation In 2024

Look for 2024 to see continued growth in ad-supported streaming. The New Year also will see artificial intelligence take on even more important roles, says Witbe CEO Mathieu Plance. Here are his thoughts about 2024:

“Streaming ads [will be] in the spotlight. While streaming video was once regarded as the way to watch content without ads, the tide resoundingly turned in 2023. Ad-supported services like Tubi and Freevee hit the mainstream; video apps like TikTok made billions of dollars in ad revenue; and top streamers like Netflix, Max and Disney+ all added cheaper, ad-supported subscription tiers.

“In 2024, we can expect to see even more ads, beginning with Prime Video adding them to its content in the first half of the year. The challenge will be in dynamically inserting these streaming ads without compromising on video performance or viewers’ quality of experience.

“AI… [will enable] innovation behind the scenes [next year]. Video service providers have relied on test automation for years to help them ensure their services perform equally well on every device and network available. AI has already begun to take over some of the workload, speeding up the automation process. In 2024, we expect that new AI innovations will transform the video delivery process even further, easing the workload for testing teams and offering new ways to bring viewers personalized content and consistent performance across devices.”