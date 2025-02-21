Wisycom to Showcase BFL2 Portable RF-Over-Fiber Modules at 2025 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Wisycom has announced that it will debut its BFL2 Portable RF-over-Fiber system to the broadcast market at the 2025 NAB Show between April 5-9 at its Booth N767.

The new system marks a significant advance in wireless audio distribution, the company reported. Designed to meet the ever-evolving demands of broadcast professionals, the BFL2 system comprises the BFLR2 receiver and BFLT2 transmitter, which deliver state-of-the-art laser technology with dual RF channels for seamless deployment of diversity microphone antennas and extended IEM/IFB coverage.

“The BFL2 introduces a powerful, next-generation, RF-over-fiber platform that unlocks new possibilities for wireless audio applications where traditional rack-mounted MFL systems are impractical,” says Massimo Polo, CEO of Wisycom. “By addressing one of the most critical challenges in wireless transmission—maintaining dynamic range consistency despite fluctuating signal strength, the BFL2 delivers RF performance that surpasses conventional coaxial systems, for unmatched long-range reliability without signal degradation.”

Built for portability and performance, each BFL2 module integrates an optical gigabit Small Form-Factor Pluggable (SFP) interface, high-speed Ethernet switch and advanced access point supporting Bluetooth and LoRa wireless control. This next-generation solution redefines flexibility and reliability in RF transmission, enabling superior signal integrity across diverse production environments.

At the core of Wisycom’s new solution is the company’s revolutionary, patent-pending laser technology, which sets a new industry benchmark for wireless adaptability. With an exceptional Spurious-Free Dynamic Range (SFDR) of 116 dB/Hz²/³ and an optimized Noise Figure (NF) of just 10 dB, the BFL2 ensures crystal-clear audio reproduction, even in high-RF environments. Whether extending wireless coverage across multiple locations, linking a 1,000-foot fiber run from a sound cart, or integrating microphones into large-scale venues, the BFL2 delivers unparalleled performance for professionals demanding the highest standards, Wisycom explained.

Users benefit from effortless mode-switching, whether via the intuitive onboard control panel or remote management through Bluetooth-enabled iOS and Android devices. Additionally, Ethernet and SFP connectivity ensures seamless integration with existing network infrastructures. Through Wisycom Manager software for PC, users can instantly adjust integrated filter settings—including low-pass, high-pass, region-specific Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) and 40 MHz bandpass, for precision control at the click of a button.

In IFB mode, the BFL2 extends communication to remote locations, with each RF output supplying 12V power for external amplifiers, such as the Wisycom PAW, to enhance transmitter performance. Additionally, the BFL2 functions as a WisyLink access point, enabling remote control and monitoring of MTPx and MTHx Symphony Series transmitters via Bluetooth or LoRa. This fully integrated RF management ecosystem ensures consistent, interference-free connectivity in any setting.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors