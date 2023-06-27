WISI Launches ATSC 3.0 Receiver for Inca IP Video Platform

VANCOUVER, Canada—WISI has released its advanced ATSC 3.0 receiver which supports the reception of ATSC 1.0 (8VSB) and ATSC 3.0 source. The new video application is available through the launch of the VMA-AT3 receiver module for the Inca IP Video Platform.

WISI’s new receiver with both 1.0 and 3.0 capabilities is designed to help video operators future-proof their networks, enhance services, and maintain a competitive edge in the evolving landscape of over-the-air TV.

"We are excited to introduce our highly anticipated ATSC 3.0 receiver for the Inca IP Video Platform," said Sharen Sandhu, vice president of product at WISI America. "We are working with many operators that require a replacement ATSC 1.0 receiver that can also receive ATSC 3.0 signals. Operators want to maximize their capital expenditure and invest in a future-proof over-the-air solution that prepares them for the future of television. WISI remains committed to empowering video operators with easy to use and easy to deploy solutions, that maximize operational efficiency.”

The Inca IP Video Platform is a live linear and ABR solution. Designed to bridge the gap between current and future video technologies, it can replace racks of headend equipment with one sophisticated platform. Included in the platform is VidiOS, an award-winning video monitoring solution. VidiOS enables easy monitoring of every stream in a video network for expedited troubleshooting and analysis. Essential features include inbound and outbound video thumbnails, stream capture and download, extensive statistical analysis, and rapid stream configuration.

Key advantages of WISI's new ATSC 3.0 receiver for the Inca IP Video Platform include:

Smooth Transition and Future-Proofing: WISI's new module enables video operators to receive ATSC 1.0 broadcast signals today and seamlessly upgrade to ATSC 3.0 when ready. With the ability to mix ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 reception in a single module, operators can smoothly transition as broadcasters migrate to the new standard, ensuring continuity of service and minimizing disruptions.

Network Infrastructure Revitalization: The Inca IP Video Platform allows operators to receive ATSC 3.0 signals and convert them to IP transport stream for network delivery, enabling operators to extend the lifespan of existing infrastructure and avoid costly overhauls.

Modular Platform Flexibility: WISI's Inca IP Video Platform offers a modular approach, allowing video operators to customize the chassis based on their specific requirements. Operators can add modules to transcode High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) video to MPEG-2/MPEG-4 within the same chassis, providing flexibility and adaptability as technology evolves.

Remote Upgrades for Operational Efficiency: WISI's ATSC 3.0 receiver enables operators to upgrade to the new standard remotely, with only a software upgrade and no additional hardware, eliminating the need for physical visits and costly truck rolls. Operators can seamlessly implement ATSC 3.0 functionality and take advantage of its advanced features without disrupting their operations.