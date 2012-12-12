Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hosts Social Media Seminar

MADISON–The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association will host a seminar focusing on “Social Media Engagement, Discovery and Profitability” Jan. 22, 2013 from 1-6 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel. The next day, the association will also hold its winter conference at the same location.



Nick Ring, co-founder of Engaging Social, will lead workshops on social media basics and how to apply it to the broadcast industry effectively. Topics will range from maximizing the technology to managing your presence and harnessing it for profitability. For the final, hour attendees will have the opportunity to have specific questions answered, so bringing a laptop is essential.



The 2013 WBA Winter Conference and State Legislative Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 23. Those wishing to reserve a hotel room must do so by Jan. 5.



This year’s event will include a session educating employers about how to avoid and, if necessary, defend against discrimination claims during employment termination. This will be led by M. Scott LeBlanc and Rufino Gayatàn III of Godfrey and Kahn, S.C.



The legislative session will be led by Michelle Vetterkind, WBS president and CEO; legislative chair, Roger Utnehmer; and Rep., Joel Kleefisch. It will be followed by legislative calls at the capitol building and a reception at the concourse.



