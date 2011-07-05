Wimbledon Tennis broadcast in 3-D

GlobeCast, the France Telecom subsidiary, was chosen by IMG Media, commercial and technical advisors to the All England Lawn Tennis Club, as its exclusive 3-D distribution partner for the first ever live HD 3-D broadcast from The Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon. This year, only four key matches, the men's semifinals, the women's final, and the men's final, were made available in 3-D to broadcasters around the world, but this is likely to be extended to other matches in 2012.

Working closely with IMG and its 3-D producers, GlobeCast delivered a side-by-side 3-D signal to multiple satellite platforms for Europe, Asia, and the Americas, providing the necessary frame rate and line rate as applicable for the Americas market. A subsidiary of France Telecom/Orange, GlobeCast provides media management and global content delivery services for broadcasters and content creators.