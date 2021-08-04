WideOrbit Releases WO Traffic v21.0

SAN FRANCISCO—WideOrbit has announced the latest release of WO Traffic, the company’s flagship ad sales and commercial operations platform for TV and radio stations that is used by more than 90% of U.S. local TV stations.

The WO Traffic v21.0 release includes new features and enhancements to help stations and station groups generate new revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency, the company said.

“WideOrbit has always been committed to continuous innovation and investment in our core products and we’re proud to continue that tradition,” said Will Offeman, WideOrbit chief product officer. “Our 21.0 release of WO Traffic includes the Electronic Material Instructions module, a significant step forward in automation for what was previously a highly manual process, and just one of several new features designed to help our broadcast TV and radio customers maximize revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.”

The introduction of the Electronic Material Instructions module marks the first automated solution to address the long-standing need to simplify and streamline the material instructions process, the company said.

The Electronic Material Instructions licensed module integrations with several leading material instructions providers, including ECN, PremiumMedia360, ITN Networks, and SpotGenie. More integrations are coming soon, including Warren Lamb and vCreative. These integrations simplify the exchange of new and revised material instructions, helping broadcasters reduce errors (and costly makegoods) while increasing staff productivity.

WO Traffic v21.0 also introduces additional enhancements to improve efficiency, including easier, more intuitive log editing functionality; a new, customizable Inventory Analysis Report; improved New Orders navigation with easier property location and selection, and more.