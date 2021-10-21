Whitehardt Signs Agreement With Nielsen for Local TV Measurement

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced a multi-year agreement with Whitehardt, Inc. to provide the agency with local TV measurement in all markets.

Whitehardt, which is based in Nashville, Tennessee, is a full-service broadcast and digital media agency specializing in legal marketing and consulting for law firms. They offer national and local services and have been buying media for almost 20 years.

“Nielsen’s continued enhancement of local TV measurement provides us the ability to plan and execute our media campaigns with confidence,” said Kylie Murdock, director of local media at Whitehardt. “As TV viewership evolves, it’s critical to understand the shifting viewing behaviors and have a complete picture of each local market. As an agency that is relentlessly results-driven, Nielsen’s insights will enhance our efforts to deliver great results for our clients.”

Murdock also applauded Nielsen’s move to impressions. “We have successfully utilized impression-based buying since 2016," Murdock said. "Using impressions has shown to be more efficient when negotiating with station representatives, and getting the value that our clients deserve.”

In September 2021, Nielsen announced that it will take the lead on an “Impressions First Initiative” to support an industry-wide move to impressions-based buying and selling in local markets across the U.S. The move to impressions will occur in conjunction with the integration of broadband only (BBO) homes into Nielsen’s local measurement metrics in January 2022. The inclusion of BBO homes will enable the industry to rapidly transition to trading on impressions.