White Villa upgrades sound with Genelec

White Villa, a leading independent production unit, has upgraded its production facilities with a Genelec DSP system and 8260A monitor. Based at Edein, the facilities comprise four control rooms and two studios, with the 8260A used as the main monitor to complement the SSL duality console and other leading edge equipment.

Supplied by audio distributor Lemke Roos Audio b.v., the 8260A provides audio driver technology, with MDC Minimum Diffraction Coaxial Mid/High driver technology for accurate imaging and sound quality. Genelec DSP signal processing integrates all loudspeaker functions, such as the crossover filters, driver equalizers, driver-position alignment, room-response alignment, calibration, and equalization related filters, as well as distance compensating delays. The system set up was simplified through the Genelec Loudspeaker Manager software, which manages all functions, and Genelec AutoCal automated room calibration and sound system alignment for consistent and accurate frequency response to tailor the system for the room environment.