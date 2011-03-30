Wheatstone to feature TV audio console design breakthrough

At the 2011 NAB Show, Wheatstone will feature its Dimension One console, which brings the mixing and networking capability of the largest format consoles to a midmarket price point.

To achieve this value, Wheatstone has employed a new console architecture that moves most audio functions out of the physical console box and into a rack-based digital network.

With traditional console design, the console is the center of audio mixing functions. All audio sources connect directly to it, and all processing and mixing functions occur within the console box. Wheatstone’s Network First design puts a digital audio network at the center of all functions where audio sources are connected directly to the digital network. Unlike the traditional console design, this new design locates all audio functions in an equipment rack independent of the console, leaving an intuitive control surface in the control room.

