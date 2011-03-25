Wheatstone to display new product lineup at NAB Show

Wheatstone, makers of the Wheatstone, Audioarts and Vorsis brands of broadcast audio equipment, has announced a range of new products that will be on display at the 2011 NAB Show.

The Dimension One is a Wheatstone TV audio console that answers the industry need for more power in a smaller footprint at an affordable price. The Dimension One features a control surface with motorized faders and a layered topology that allows each fader to control two sources, each of which can be mono, stereo or full 5.1 surround. The console also features automatic mic mixing and an audio-follow-video function to automatically control input channels based on the video source currently active. Up/downmixing between stereo and 5.1 sources and busses is built in, along with a full complement of stereo and 5.1 panning controls. The Dimension One uses Wheatstone's Gibraltar DSP engine.

Wheatstone will also be introducing its IP-88VE audio processing Blade for the WheatNet-IP Intelligent Network. In a single rack space, the Blade houses eight independent, Vorsis-embedded, three-band stereo audio processors. Each processing chain consists of a four-band parametric EQ, a crossover and three bands of compression with independent limiters. This is complemented by the new Sideboard control surface, an adjunct to its Blade processors, to enable full access and control over any signal in the WheatNet-IP network with a footprint roughly that of a computer keyboard.

See Wheatstone at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C2623.