What Are the Tech Leadership Product of the Year Awards?

WASHINGTON—The 2021 Product of the Year Awards, part of the Tech Leadership Summit, is accepting nominations for two more weeks.

The Product of the Year Awards celebrate the best innovations of 2020 across six main categories—Facilities, Studios and Services; Production Technologies; TV Infrastructure; Cloud and IP Technologies; OTT and Streaming Technologies; and Advertising, Subscriber and Enterprise Technologies—as well as 50 subcategories. Products will be judged by industry experts and announced during the Tech Leadership Summit.

Every nominated product will receive coverage in our post-summit Program Guide, which will be distributed to more than 88,000 readers across the TV Tech, B+C and Multichannel News brands. Winning products will also receive marketing assets and award hardware to further promote their winning products.

Here are a few tips on how to craft your product nomination:

Substitute lengthy exposition for descriptions effectively highlighting what makes your product different; Dust off the lens cap: Upload images to portray a winning impression of your brand (avoid a lot of background noise or products you aren’t nominating);

Celebrate your work this past year and why your product is one of the best out there; Bring the proof: Provide supporting materials, like customer testimonials, case studies or stats on your product’s impact.